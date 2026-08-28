Damoh security guard Mukesh Ahirwar dies by suicide, parents die
A deeply sad story out of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: Mukesh Ahirwar, a 30-year-old security guard, died by suicide in the afternoon on Friday, August 28, 2026.
Just one hour later, his parents, Bharat and Uma, were so devastated that they took their own lives as well.
Mukesh, a resident of Karaiya village under the Hindoriya police station, was married for two years.
Police register case, suspect family dispute
Police suspect a family dispute may have led to this heartbreaking chain of events.
Mukesh's younger brother was away bringing their sister home for Raksha Bandhan when it happened.
Authorities have registered a case and are investigating.
Helplines for people with suicidal thoughts
If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to helplines like Aasra (022-27546669), Sneha (044-24640050), or Sumaitri (011-23389090).
You're not alone. Help is available.