Damoh security guard Mukesh Ahirwar dies by suicide, parents die

A deeply sad story out of Damoh, Madhya Pradesh: Mukesh Ahirwar, a 30-year-old security guard, died by suicide in the afternoon on Friday, August 28, 2026.

Just one hour later, his parents, Bharat and Uma, were so devastated that they took their own lives as well.

Mukesh, a resident of Karaiya village under the Hindoriya police station, was married for two years.