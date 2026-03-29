Dancing robot hits boy in Shaanxi, video sparks safety concerns
India
A dancing robot accidentally hit a young boy in the audience during a show in Shaanxi, China.
Even after staff rushed to help, the robot kept going with its routine.
The moment was caught on video and quickly spread online, sparking worries about how safe these public robot performances really are.
Believed Unitree G1 raises safety questions
The robot was believed to be Unitree Robotics's G1 model, a 35-kilogram machine usually used for research or business demonstrations.
After this incident, people online are questioning whether enough safety measures are in place when robots perform near crowds, especially children.
The incident has put the spotlight on safety and prompted online discussion about whether existing safety measures are adequate at public tech events.