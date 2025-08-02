'Dangal' actress Anita's family found dead; bodies recovered from shop India Aug 02, 2025

In a sad turn of events, the bodies of Anita (35), her 12-year-old son, and her nephew Shubham were discovered near a shop in Kanjoli village, Bharatpur.

The three had been missing for two days before being found on Saturday.

Police also recovered a suspicious packet with some unidentified powder at the scene.