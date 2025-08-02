Next Article
'Dangal' actress Anita's family found dead; bodies recovered from shop
In a sad turn of events, the bodies of Anita (35), her 12-year-old son, and her nephew Shubham were discovered near a shop in Kanjoli village, Bharatpur.
The three had been missing for two days before being found on Saturday.
Police also recovered a suspicious packet with some unidentified powder at the scene.
Forensic team on the case
A forensic team is checking out the powder to figure out what happened.
Police say they're looking into all possible angles—including suicide—while Anita's family tries to process this loss.
Updates are expected as the investigation continues.