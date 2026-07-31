Dangerous Bhiwandi building collapses during repairs, at least 9 dead
India
A four-story building in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed late Thursday night while repairs were underway. The structure had already been marked "dangerous" by local officials.
Sadly, at least nine people lost their lives and several others were injured.
Narendra Modi approves ₹2L, ₹50K aid
PM Modi shared his condolences on X, saying he was saddened by the tragedy and wished a speedy recovery to those hurt.
To help out, he has approved financial aid: ₹2 lakh for each family who lost someone and ₹50,000 for each injured person, through the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.