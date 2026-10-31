Darbar Move resumes, 91 offices packed from Srinagar to Jammu
Jammu and Kashmir's famous Darbar Move is back: 91 government offices just packed up from Srinagar and are heading to Jammu, reopening there on November 2.
This twice-a-year tradition, which started 150 years ago, was paused in 2021 because of high costs and a push for digital governance.
It made a comeback last year after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah brought it back as part of an election promise.
Jammu readies roads, restricts NH44 traffic
To keep things running smoothly, Jammu is getting some quick upgrades like new road dividers and tighter traffic controls.
Over the weekend, heavy and medium motor vehicles carrying goods were restricted on National Highway 44 so the office convoys could get through easily.
People moving perishable goods or livestock were also asked to plan ahead to avoid delays during this big administrative shuffle.