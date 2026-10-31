Darbar Move resumes, 91 offices packed from Srinagar to Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir's famous Darbar Move is back: 91 government offices just packed up from Srinagar and are heading to Jammu, reopening there on November 2.

This twice-a-year tradition, which started 150 years ago, was paused in 2021 because of high costs and a push for digital governance.

It made a comeback last year after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah brought it back as part of an election promise.