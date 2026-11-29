Darbhanga Arun Chaupal allegedly kills son, injures wife Ruby Kumari
A deeply sad incident unfolded in Darbhanga, Bihar, where Arun Chaupal allegedly killed his five-year-old son and injured his wife Ruby Kumari, as the motive behind the attack remains unclear.
After the attack, Chaupal reportedly tried to harm himself too, which left the local community in shock and brought police quickly to the scene.
Police seal area, parents hospitalized
Police have sealed off the area and started investigating, with forensic experts gathering evidence and eyewitnesses being questioned.
Both parents are currently hospitalized for treatment, while their son's body is undergoing an autopsy.
Authorities say they will speak with the parents when possible to understand what led to this heartbreaking event.