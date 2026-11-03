Bengaluru man glues receptionist's hands with Fevikwik, steals ₹4.5L chain
What's the story
A man has been arrested after he glued a woman's hands to the reception desk before fleeing with her gold chain in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, on October 31. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Prabhuraj, alias Raj, entered the Premium Shoe & Bag Repair shop around 11:45am armed with a knife. He then threatened the receptionist Jayashree S (23) with a knife and glued her hands to the desk using Fevikwik glue.
Arrest details
Accused was caught by locals and traffic police
He also stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth to silence her cries for help.
The robber then snatched a gold mangalsutra worth ₹4.5 lakh from Jayashree's neck before attempting to flee with it.
However, his escape plan was foiled when Jayashree managed to free herself and raised an alarm for help.
As Jayashree's cries for help attracted the attention of nearby shopkeepers and passersby, they rushed to the scene.
Twitter Post
Video of the foiled robbery went viral
Kudos to the residents of Indiranagar, Bengaluru!— D (@Deb_livnletliv) November 3, 2026
Prabhuraj held a young woman at knifepoint for her ₹4.5 lakh mangalsutra. He tried to use her as a shield to escape, but alert locals quickly overpowered him and handed him straight to the cops. pic.twitter.com/oYB9L5FZ5q
Social media response
Prabhuraj was arrested
Outside the shop, Prabhuraj held Jayashree at knifepoint and threatened those outside not to stop him but locals managed to distract him and overpower him.
They handed over Prabhuraj to Indiranagar police after detaining him.
Jayashree was taken to a hospital for treatment and was reported to have escaped without serious injuries.
Prabhuraj was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after the incident.
Investigation progress
The accused appears to be mentally disturbed and depressed
The police have registered a case under Section 309 (robbery) based on Jayashree's complaint.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vikram Amathe said the woman was safe and had not sustained any injuries. He added that the accused appeared to be mentally disturbed and depressed.
The police are verifying his background as part of their investigation.