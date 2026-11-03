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Home / News / India News / Bengaluru man glues receptionist's hands with Fevikwik, steals ₹4.5L chain
Bengaluru man glues receptionist's hands with Fevikwik, steals ₹4.5L chain
He threatened the receptionist with a knife

Bengaluru man glues receptionist's hands with Fevikwik, steals ₹4.5L chain

By Chanshimla Varah
Nov 03, 2026
05:01 pm
What's the story

A man has been arrested after he glued a woman's hands to the reception desk before fleeing with her gold chain in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, on October 31. The man, later identified as 40-year-old Prabhuraj, alias Raj, entered the Premium Shoe & Bag Repair shop around 11:45am armed with a knife. He then threatened the receptionist Jayashree S (23) with a knife and glued her hands to the desk using Fevikwik glue.

Arrest details

Accused was caught by locals and traffic police

He also stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth to silence her cries for help.

The robber then snatched a gold mangalsutra worth ₹4.5 lakh from Jayashree's neck before attempting to flee with it.

However, his escape plan was foiled when Jayashree managed to free herself and raised an alarm for help.

As Jayashree's cries for help attracted the attention of nearby shopkeepers and passersby, they rushed to the scene.

Twitter Post

Video of the foiled robbery went viral

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Social media response

Prabhuraj was arrested 

Outside the shop, Prabhuraj held Jayashree at knifepoint and threatened those outside not to stop him but locals managed to distract him and overpower him.

They handed over Prabhuraj to Indiranagar police after detaining him.

Jayashree was taken to a hospital for treatment and was reported to have escaped without serious injuries.

Prabhuraj was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after the incident.

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Investigation progress

The accused appears to be mentally disturbed and depressed

The police have registered a case under Section 309 (robbery) based on Jayashree's complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vikram Amathe said the woman was safe and had not sustained any injuries. He added that the accused appeared to be mentally disturbed and depressed.

The police are verifying his background as part of their investigation.

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