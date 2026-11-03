Bengaluru man glues receptionist's hands with Fevikwik, steals ₹4.5L chain

He also stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth to silence her cries for help.

The robber then snatched a gold mangalsutra worth ₹4.5 lakh from Jayashree's neck before attempting to flee with it.

However, his escape plan was foiled when Jayashree managed to free herself and raised an alarm for help.

As Jayashree's cries for help attracted the attention of nearby shopkeepers and passersby, they rushed to the scene.