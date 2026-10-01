Darjeeling Himalayan Railway on Lonely Planet Best in Travel 2027
India
The iconic Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR), or toy train, just landed a spot on Lonely Planet's "Best in Travel 2027" list.
Running since 1881, this little train winds through Darjeeling's hills and tea gardens, and became part of the Mountain Railways of India UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999, renowned for its pioneering engineering solutions, historic stations and steam locomotives.
Centre rolls out tourism promotion plan
Bengal tourism minister Shankar Ghosh shared that DHR is one of only two Indian picks on the list, a big win for the region.
To keep the momentum going, the Centre is rolling out its "One State, One Global Destination" plan to put spots like Darjeeling and Kalimpong on every traveler's radar.