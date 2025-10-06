Darjeeling landslide: Experts blame deforestation, call for stricter regulations India Oct 06, 2025

Darjeeling, West Bengal's famous hill station, has just faced deadly landslides after 12 hours of nonstop rain—over 20 people have lost their lives and many more have been displaced.

Environmentalists say this tragedy isn't just nature acting up; it's the result of years of deforestation and careless urban growth.

They're urging for stronger rules on construction and local disaster plans to help protect the fragile Himalayan region.