Darjeeling landslide: Experts blame deforestation, call for stricter regulations
Darjeeling, West Bengal's famous hill station, has just faced deadly landslides after 12 hours of nonstop rain—over 20 people have lost their lives and many more have been displaced.
Environmentalists say this tragedy isn't just nature acting up; it's the result of years of deforestation and careless urban growth.
They're urging for stronger rules on construction and local disaster plans to help protect the fragile Himalayan region.
Need for local disaster preparedness plan
Experts like Shailendra Mani Pradhan point to weak regulations and unchecked tourism-related building as big reasons why landslides are getting worse here.
He stresses that following proper building guidelines is crucial so the land isn't pushed past its limits.
Environmental scholar Vimal Khawas agrees, stressing the need for a locally driven disaster preparedness plan and a serious environmental strategy tailored to Darjeeling's unique landscape.