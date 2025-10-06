Punjab farmers protest against government for filing FIRs over stubble
On Monday, Punjab's farmers—led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha—held statewide protests after the government filed over 1,000 FIRs and fined them for burning crop residue.
They say it's unfair to punish them when they're already struggling with massive losses from this year's heavy floods.
Farmers are asking for ₹70,000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops, help for lost livestock and laborers, plus support like seeds and more time to clear sand left by floods.
Farmers' dilemma: strict anti-pollution rules vs. real losses
This clash highlights the tough spot Punjab's farmers are in: facing strict anti-pollution rules while dealing with real losses from extreme weather.
The protests show growing frustration as many feel caught between environmental policies and their own survival.
How the government responds could shape not just farm recovery but also social stability in Punjab ahead of a crucial planting season.