Punjab farmers protest against government for filing FIRs over stubble India Oct 06, 2025

On Monday, Punjab's farmers—led by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha—held statewide protests after the government filed over 1,000 FIRs and fined them for burning crop residue.

They say it's unfair to punish them when they're already struggling with massive losses from this year's heavy floods.

Farmers are asking for ₹70,000 per acre as compensation for damaged crops, help for lost livestock and laborers, plus support like seeds and more time to clear sand left by floods.