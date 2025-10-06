Over 500 CAPF companies being deployed for Bihar elections India Oct 06, 2025

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, more than 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)—that's over 5,000 personnel—have been earmarked for deployment across the state, with some contingents already arrived and others en route as of early October 2025.

This big security push comes as authorities try to prevent violence and intimidation that have troubled Bihar's elections in the past.