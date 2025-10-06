Over 500 CAPF companies being deployed for Bihar elections
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, more than 500 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)—that's over 5,000 personnel—have been earmarked for deployment across the state, with some contingents already arrived and others en route as of early October 2025.
This big security push comes as authorities try to prevent violence and intimidation that have troubled Bihar's elections in the past.
Officials expect peaceful polling days
With units from CRPF, BSF, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, CISF, and Sashastra Seema Bal being deployed across Bihar (and up to 1,600 CAPF companies ready if needed), officials are aiming for peaceful polling days.
Plus, this year saw a major update of voter rolls—the first in over two decades—so between tighter security and cleaner lists, voters can expect a fairer and more transparent election experience.