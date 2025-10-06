ED, IT department to probe financial irregularities in Zubeen case
After Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died under suspicious circumstances at the North East India Festival in Singapore last month, Indian authorities are stepping in.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department will now look into possible financial irregularities alleged against Shyamkanu Mahanta, the festival organizer, as confirmed by Assam's Chief Minister on Monday.
8 Assamese NRIs summoned; international cooperation sought
Assam Police's CID has arrested festival organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma—both now facing upgraded murder charges. Two others present at the scene have also been arrested.
Meanwhile, eight Assamese NRIs who attended a yacht party with Garg in Singapore have been summoned for questioning, with international cooperation being used to obtain information from Singapore authorities.