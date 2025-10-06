Delhi to try artificial rain to clear pollution

What the trial means for the city

If it works, artificial rain could really help wash away harmful pollutants from Delhi's air.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said this first test will shape what comes next, while Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it a "historic project" for tackling pollution.

After each flight (covering about 100 square kilometers), teams will check water samples to make sure nothing harmful gets added to the environment.

All trials follow strict safety rules and are backed by top science institutes—so eyes are on whether this could be a game-changer for cleaner air in Delhi.