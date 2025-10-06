Bad weather forces Vaishno Devi Yatra to remain suspended

Earlier this year, the yatra was suspended on August 26, after a landslide occurred on the trekking track to the temple, which claimed 34 lives and left 20 people injured The pilgrimage resumed on September 17, after being in suspension for 22 days. However, despite earlier disruptions, over 1.70 lakh pilgrims visited the temple during the Navratri festivals.

Additional suspension

Machail Mata pilgrimage also suspended

Meanwhile, the Machail Mata pilgrimage in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir has also been suspended for three days from October 5 due to the same inclement weather advisory. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rains across Jammu and Kashmir from October 5 to 7, prompting authorities to take precautionary measures. An active western disturbance is expected to affect the region during this period, bringing widespread rain and snow at higher reaches.