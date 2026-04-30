Dasavas government school video: sleeping teachers, students carry midday-meal utensils

Authorities open probe, inquiry committee formed

After the video spread, local authorities launched an official investigation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Suryakant Sharma confirmed they have received a complaint and are digging into what happened.

Chief Development Officer Ramlal Karadi said the issue is being taken seriously and strict action will follow.

An inquiry committee has been set up to make sure those responsible are held accountable and steps are taken to keep students safe going forward.