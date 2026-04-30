Dasavas government school video: sleeping teachers, students carry midday-meal utensils
A video from a government school in Dasavas village, Rajasthan, is making waves online:
It shows students carrying midday meal utensils while four teachers are reportedly sleeping, and the headmaster is caught seated.
The clip has sparked outrage and raised real concerns about who is actually looking out for the children at school.
Authorities open probe, inquiry committee formed
After the video spread, local authorities launched an official investigation.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate Suryakant Sharma confirmed they have received a complaint and are digging into what happened.
Chief Development Officer Ramlal Karadi said the issue is being taken seriously and strict action will follow.
An inquiry committee has been set up to make sure those responsible are held accountable and steps are taken to keep students safe going forward.