Dashcam captures man dragging cop on car's hood for 500m
India
On Sunday near the Jujwadi checkpoint, 34-year-old Yarab Pasha tried to dodge police while allegedly smuggling tobacco and liquor.
When Head Constable Rajeev Gandhi signaled him to stop, Pasha sped up instead, dragging the officer for about 500 meters on his car's hood.
The wild chase was caught on dashcam by another driver.
Thankfully, Gandhi escaped without serious injury and Pasha was later arrested by police.
Pasha was transporting illegal items
After the arrest, officers found 390kg of gutka (chewing tobacco) and liquor worth ₹2.2 lakh in Pasha's car.
All items were seized as evidence. Police later arrested Pasha.