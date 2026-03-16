Dashcam captures man dragging cop on car's hood for 500m India Mar 16, 2026

On Sunday near the Jujwadi checkpoint, 34-year-old Yarab Pasha tried to dodge police while allegedly smuggling tobacco and liquor.

When Head Constable Rajeev Gandhi signaled him to stop, Pasha sped up instead, dragging the officer for about 500 meters on his car's hood.

The wild chase was caught on dashcam by another driver.

Thankfully, Gandhi escaped without serious injury and Pasha was later arrested by police.