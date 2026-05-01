Dattatreya Hosabale says West Asia conflict not civilisational, about oil India May 13, 2026

RSS General Secretary Dattareya Hosabale says the West Asia conflict isn't about a "civilisational conflict" or a "war of civilisations;" it's really about greed for oil.

In a recent interview, he called wars a product of a wicked mind, driven by arrogance and the urge to grab what isn't theirs.

He also pointed out that Christian and Muslim countries aren't acting as one big team, pushing back against popular theories.