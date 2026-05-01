Dattatreya Hosabale says West Asia conflict not civilisational, about oil
RSS General Secretary Dattareya Hosabale says the West Asia conflict isn't about a "civilisational conflict" or a "war of civilisations;" it's really about greed for oil.
In a recent interview, he called wars a product of a wicked mind, driven by arrogance and the urge to grab what isn't theirs.
He also pointed out that Christian and Muslim countries aren't acting as one big team, pushing back against popular theories.
Hosabale warns water conflicts, urges moderation
Hosabale warned that wars leave deep scars on humanity and could even be sparked by future fights over resources like water.
Supporting PM Modi's call for living simply, he encouraged moderation as a way to handle tough times.
He also believes India can help by urging world leaders toward peace and smarter choices in West Asia.