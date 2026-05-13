Dattatreya Hosabale urges crackdown on terrorism from Pakistan, preserves dialogue
India
Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the RSS, says India should crack down hard on terrorism from Pakistan but keep the door open for dialogue.
He pointed to past peace gestures like Vajpayee's Lahore bus trip and Modi's outreach at his swearing-in as signs India wants better relations.
Hosabale backs continued trade visas diplomacy
Hosabale believes incidents like the Pulwama attack need strong action for national pride and security.
Still, he thinks trade, visas, and diplomacy should continue so conversations don't stop.
His comments follow Operation Sindoor, India's response after 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam by terrorists linked to Pakistan.