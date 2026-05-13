Dattatreya Hosabale urges crackdown on terrorism from Pakistan, preserves dialogue India May 13, 2026

Dattatreya Hosabale, general secretary of the RSS, says India should crack down hard on terrorism from Pakistan but keep the door open for dialogue.

He pointed to past peace gestures like Vajpayee's Lahore bus trip and Modi's outreach at his swearing-in as signs India wants better relations.