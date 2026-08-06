Daughters join Shivcharan Ratan Gupta's funeral by video call

Gupta had moved to the care home approximately 18 months ago alongside his wife; his wife died some time afterward, and he remained at the facility alone.

Staff shared that he devoted his earnings to ensuring his three daughters received higher education, helping two become government teachers, but contact faded as his health began to decline, and phone calls from his daughters became rare.

After he died, the eldest daughter sent money for funeral expenses and asked for a video recording of the rituals.

The staff said it felt sad to see no family present in person for such an important moment.