David Vander Meer arrested in wife's Angels Landing killing, dies
India
David Vander Meer, a youth pastor from the US was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Bernadette, by pushing her off Angels Landing in Zion National Park back in 2006.
After her death, which was first ruled an accident, he collected over $550,000 from her life insurance.
Just three days after his arrest last month, David died by suicide in jail.
Investigators: Vander Meer controlled Bernadette's finances
Investigators found David controlled all of Bernadette's money and used her earnings to support an affair with a teenage mistress.
He spent the insurance payout on luxury goods and even bought a house for his mistress, whom he later married.
Witnesses, including his ex-wife, helped uncover how financial motives and deceit were at the heart of this case.