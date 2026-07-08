David Vander Meer arrested in wife's Angels Landing killing, dies India Jul 08, 2026

David Vander Meer, a youth pastor from the US was arrested for allegedly killing his wife, Bernadette, by pushing her off Angels Landing in Zion National Park back in 2006.

After her death, which was first ruled an accident, he collected over $550,000 from her life insurance.

Just three days after his arrest last month, David died by suicide in jail.