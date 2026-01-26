Davos 2026: SPARK lands $2 million boost for women-led startups

SPARK The 100k Collective just raised $2 million at Davos 2026, moving closer to its big goal of securing $100 million for one lakh women-owned businesses across 300 cities in India. Former Union Minister Smriti Irani highlighted growing support from major companies for small, women-led enterprises.

What's SPARK all about? Launched by the Alliance for Global Good, SPARK helps women entrepreneurs with skills in governance, compliance, digital marketing, and leadership.

It focuses on the "missing middle"—women founders who often get left out of funding and market opportunities.

Who's backing them? SPARK has support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, British Council, and Deloitte as a knowledge partner.

It also entered into an understanding with the Commonwealth Secretariat to develop a framework in India that can be adapted globally—plus they're drafting a white paper to help other countries do the same.