Day after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh crashes kill 17, injure 55
Just a day after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh saw a heartbreaking series of road accidents on Monday: 17 people lost their lives and 55 were hurt across six different incidents.
One major crash happened on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, where a bus flipped over, leaving three dead and dozens injured.
Yogi Adityanath orders support for families
In Muzaffarnagar, six people died after their car overturned and caught fire; in Chitrakoot, four, including two children, were killed in a tractor-trolley mishap.
More accidents were reported in Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Kushinagar.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to support the victims' families, while Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak called for better road safety measures.
Investigations are underway as authorities look into causes like poor visibility and push for stricter driving rules to help prevent more tragedies.