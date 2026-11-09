Day after Diwali, Uttar Pradesh crashes kill 17, injure 55

In Muzaffarnagar, six people died after their car overturned and caught fire; in Chitrakoot, four, including two children, were killed in a tractor-trolley mishap.

More accidents were reported in Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Kushinagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to support the victims' families, while Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak called for better road safety measures.

Investigations are underway as authorities look into causes like poor visibility and push for stricter driving rules to help prevent more tragedies.