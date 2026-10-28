Daytime shooting in Tarn Taran kills Gursewak Singh, injures 2
India
A broad daylight shooting in Punjab's Tarn Taran district left one man dead and two others injured.
The attack happened near shops in Asal Uttar village, where two men pulled up in a Thar SUV and opened fire at a car.
Gursewak Singh lost his life, while Harkirat Singh and Sajan Singh are undergoing treatment in critical condition.
Police name Manjit Singh alias Katta
Police have identified one attacker as Manjit Singh, also known as Katta, who already has a criminal record. The other suspect has not been disclosed as yet.
Investigators are looking into possible connections between those involved and trying to figure out why the shooting happened.
The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety among locals as police continue their probe.