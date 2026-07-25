DCP Vinit Kumar rescues ACP Vivek Bhagat during Delhi protests

When ACP Bhagat got surrounded and attacked, DCP Kumar jumped in with his team, shielding Bhagat and pulling him to safety despite being hit himself.

Several officers were hurt: Head Constable Rahul Siwach was stabbed, and Constable Deepak suffered facial fractures from a stone.

Thanks to fast action and backup from Rapid Action Force personnel, the officers managed to escape without further tragedy, a reminder of the tough situations police can face during public protests.