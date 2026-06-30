DDA pushes 35-meter Delhi Eye observation wheel for Mayur Vihar
India
Big news for Delhi: an all-new Delhi Eye observation wheel is proposed in Mayur Vihar.
Inspired by the famous London Eye, this 35-meter-tall ride promises awesome city views and a fresh spot to hang out with friends or just take in the skyline.
The project is part of DDA's push to make East Delhi a go-to place for fun and tourism.
Private operators sought, public ownership retained
The Delhi Eye is proposed to be built on unused land at the Mayur Vihar district center, covering nearly four acres.
DDA wants private companies to help build and run it, so things move faster but ownership stays public.
Once it's up, expect a new landmark that could boost local business and give both locals and tourists something cool to check out.