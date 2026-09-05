DDMA issues advisory as IMD warns heavy rain in Gurugram
India
Heads up, Gurugram!
The DDMA has put out a public advisory after the IMD warned of heavy rain (over 15mm per hour) expected in the next 2-3 hours.
Moderate thunderstorms and gusty winds are also possible, so things could get pretty wet and windy today.
Officials urge public to avoid travel
Officials are urging everyone to skip unnecessary travel, avoid waterlogged roads or underpasses, and steer clear of flooded areas.
With gusty winds in the mix, it's smart to stay away from trees, electric poles, and overhead wires.
Emergency teams are on high alert: just keep an eye on official updates and stay safe until the weather clears up.