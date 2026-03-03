Dead man's finger bitten by stray dog in Telangana mortuary

Health minister orders inquiry, 4 staffers suspended

The incident went viral after video footage surfaced online, sparking public anger.

Authorities responded quickly—Telangana's Health Minister ordered an inquiry and sent officials to inspect the hospital and speak with Bheemeshwar's family.

Four staff members were suspended for negligence.

The case has put the spotlight on poor infrastructure at government hospitals, with promises from the state to improve conditions so families don't have to go through something like this again.