Deadly bomb blasts rock Bengal, TMC leader targeted

TL;DR

Explosives meant for attack on TMC offices, says leader

Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Chatterjee called the blasts a "conspiracy" targeting him and fellow party members.

He pointed fingers at Jangal Sheikh—a suspended TMC leader currently jailed for murder—alleging the bombs were meant for attacks on TMC offices and linked to illegal sand mining.

Police have cordoned off the site and are investigating the materials used in making the devices.