Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Deadly bomb blasts rock Bengal, TMC leader targeted
Late Friday night, a series of crude bomb explosions in an abandoned house shook Rajour village in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman.
One person, Barkat Sheikh, lost his life and three others were injured—including Sheikh Toofan Chowdhury, who is known to have a criminal background.
All the injured were taken to Katwa sub-divisional hospital.
TL;DR
Explosives meant for attack on TMC offices, says leader
Trinamool Congress leader Rabindranath Chatterjee called the blasts a "conspiracy" targeting him and fellow party members.
He pointed fingers at Jangal Sheikh—a suspended TMC leader currently jailed for murder—alleging the bombs were meant for attacks on TMC offices and linked to illegal sand mining.
Police have cordoned off the site and are investigating the materials used in making the devices.