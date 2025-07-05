Deadly fungus targets endangered Western Ghats tree

TL;DR

This fungus is no stranger to trouble—it already affects over 500 other plants and crops.

On D. bourdillonii, it causes leaf spots and blight disease, which can seriously weaken these already struggling trees.

These trees are already struggling to survive

D. bourdillonii helps hold up rainforest canopies and supports tons of wildlife, but with low seed germination and few pollinators, it's already fighting an uphill battle.

Now with this new disease around, protecting these trees is more urgent than ever.

Early detection can help us act fast

Researchers say using genetic tools can help spot infections early so we can act fast—think resistant plant varieties or careful use of fungicides—to give this unique tree a fighting chance.