Deadly Nepal avalanche exposes gaps in India's Himalayan disaster preparedness
India
A deadly avalanche in Nepal has put the spotlight on India's own Himalayan risks.
While Indian authorities are tracking thousands of high-altitude lakes to prevent floods, the kind of ice collapse that hit Nepal isn't fully covered by current systems, leaving some gaps in disaster readiness.
IISc finds 219 hanging Alaknanda glaciers
A recent IISc study found 219 hanging glaciers in Uttarakhand's Alaknanda basin.
These steep, unstable ice masses can break off without warning, sending avalanches and debris toward Badrinath.
Experts say it's time for better research and new safety plans, since existing flood controls don't address these sudden glacier collapses.