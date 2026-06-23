Deadly Ras Laffan blast kills 13 including 12 Indians
India
A deadly explosion hit Qatar's Ras Laffan gas refinery on June 21, leaving 13 people dead, 12 of them Indian, and injuring 66 more from several countries.
The blast happened while the Barzan facility was being restarted after an earlier missile strike during the war.
Qatar says injured workers stable
Qatari officials say all injured workers are stable and getting medical care.
The explosion was blamed on a technical malfunction, not a leak or environmental threat, and an investigation is ongoing.
Since Ras Laffan is key to Qatar's gas exports, there are worries about global energy disruptions.
Indian authorities are helping families and arranging for the repatriation of those who lost their lives.