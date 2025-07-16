Deadly retaliation: Snake's 'Revenge' rampage in UP village
In Sihora village, Uttar Pradesh, things took a strange turn after a snake was killed during a baby's naming ceremony.
Over the next few days, a female black snake reportedly bit three members of the same family—leaving one dead and two in the hospital.
One person died, 2 hospitalized
First, Manoj (35) was bitten while sleeping on July 6 and sadly died on his way to the hospital.
Just two days later, his brother-in-law Dinesh and elder brother Pappu were also bitten by what villagers believe was the same snake. Both are recovering in hospital.
Snake captured after exorcists performed rituals
The attacks sparked panic, so locals called in exorcists to perform rituals before finally capturing the snake.
The whole episode has made people more aware of how dangerous snakebites can be—and how quickly fear and local beliefs can shape reactions to wildlife.