Next Article
Rainfall hits Delhi, yellow alert issued
Delhi woke up to rain in Central, South, and South East districts.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain that could cause local flooding and mess with outdoor plans.
The morning felt cooler than usual at 24.5°C, with humidity hitting a sticky 89%.
July is peak monsoon for Delhi
July is peak monsoon for Delhi—think high humidity, lots of rainy days (8-15 on average), and temperatures between 26°C and 36°C.
Even with all the downpours, air quality stayed pretty decent today (AQI was 60 at 9am).
Still, it's smart to watch out for waterlogged roads and possible travel delays as the rains continue.