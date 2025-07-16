First earthly meal of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Recovery starts slow with liquids, light foods

Shukla's recovery started slow—first just liquids like soup or juice, then light foods once doctors gave the green light.

This helps avoid problems like nausea or feeling faint after being weightless for so long.

Fun fact: while India focuses on health checks, Russian tradition welcomes astronauts home with bread and salt—a sign of respect that's been around since the '60s!

Different countries have their own ways to celebrate a safe return, but everyone agrees that taking care of astronauts is priority number one.