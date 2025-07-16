First earthly meal of astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla made it back to Earth on July 15, 2023, after a long stretch in space.
Right after landing, he was given a special rehydration drink (kind of like ORS) to help his body adjust—since zero gravity can really mess with things like blood pressure and fluids.
Careful steps like this are key for astronauts getting used to gravity again.
Recovery starts slow with liquids, light foods
Shukla's recovery started slow—first just liquids like soup or juice, then light foods once doctors gave the green light.
This helps avoid problems like nausea or feeling faint after being weightless for so long.
Fun fact: while India focuses on health checks, Russian tradition welcomes astronauts home with bread and salt—a sign of respect that's been around since the '60s!
Different countries have their own ways to celebrate a safe return, but everyone agrees that taking care of astronauts is priority number one.