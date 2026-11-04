Deadly shootout in Taodaizing kills 4 militants, villagers flee
India
A deadly shootout broke out between two rival Naga groups in Taodaizing village, Manipur, leaving four militants dead on Wednesday.
The violence involved the Zeliangrong United Front (Jenchui faction) and the NSCN-IM, and was so intense that villagers had to run for safety.
Taodaizing evacuation warnings and peace calls
Locals used loudspeakers to warn each other and urge evacuation as gunfire echoed through the area.
The ongoing conflict has sparked fear over territorial disputes, with Rongmei Naga Luphuam, Nungba Area calling for peace.
Tensions remain high in Taodaizing, while authorities try to figure out what set off this latest round of violence.