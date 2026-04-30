Deadly Unnao pileup kills 6 injures 4 near Kharahi bridge

Chandrika Devi mundan party suffers casualties

The group was heading home after a mundan ceremony at Chandrika Devi Temple.

Those who lost their lives include the SUV driver Ramdhani Yadav, Geeta, Sunita, Jyoti, Bitan, and Archana.

The four injured (Suraj Singh, his wife Mansi, son Shubh, and Gauri) were rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Both dumper drivers fled right after the crash; police had to use cutters to free trapped passengers as emergency teams worked for hours to clear the scene.