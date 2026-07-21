Deadly Wardha crash on Samruddhi Expressway kills 6, halts traffic
India
A serious accident on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway near Wardha left six people dead after an ethanol truck overturned and another truck crashed into a parked car, setting both vehicles on fire.
The tragedy brought traffic to a standstill for hours and has many questioning how safe this busy highway really is.
Rajesh Tiple family among victims
The victims included Rajesh Tiple, his wife Sushma, their daughter Janhavi, their driver Ankush Raut, and Sanjay Kumar and Samarjit Pal from the ethanol truck.
Emergency teams rushed in to control the fire and safely drain the ethanol before moving the tanker.
Accidents on this expressway rose 35% in 2025 compared with 2024.