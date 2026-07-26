Deafening blast at Pangram metal factory kills 4 workers
India
A powerful explosion at a metal factory in Pangram, Assam, on Sunday killed four workers and injured several others.
The blast was so loud that a local resident called it "deafening."
The victims, Appu Boraik, Kiron Munda, Shyamal Gaur, and Sagar Nath, were all on shift when the accident happened.
Kaushik Rai announces 4 level probe
Emergency teams rushed injured workers to hospitals, while officials sent the bodies for autopsy.
Assam minister Kaushik Rai announced a four-level investigation and ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family.
Locals protested outside the factory, upset over repeated safety issues and demanding accountability.
Factory owners have not commented yet.