Deaths of T Chongloi and Paoginlal Hangsing spark Kangpokpi protests

The protests turned tense as police used batons and tear gas to control crowds, with the agitators claiming that a few of them received injuries in the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen is demanding a full investigation, and the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity is seeking the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho.

They are also insisting that no final rites be held until those responsible are caught, highlighting just how strained relations are between Kuki and Naga groups in Manipur as of November 2026.