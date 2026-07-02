Debraj Chakraborty arrested by Special Task Force near Purulia border
Debraj Chakraborty, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) councilor from Bidhannagar, was caught by the Special Task Force while hiding out at a resort near the Purulia-Jharkhand border.
He had been on the run since June 24 after his bail request was rejected by Calcutta High Court, and police tracked him down using an associate's phone.
Debraj Chakraborty faces multiple criminal charges
Chakraborty faces serious charges including extortion, money laundering, and criminal intimidation. Police say they have received 10 complaints from real estate businessmen about him.
His wife, Aditi Munshi, a singer and former TMC legislator, was granted anticipatory bail but has also been questioned.
The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are still investigating the case, but so far Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not commented on any of it.