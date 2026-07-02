Debraj Chakraborty arrested by Special Task Force near Purulia border

Debraj Chakraborty faces multiple criminal charges

Chakraborty faces serious charges including extortion, money laundering, and criminal intimidation. Police say they have received 10 complaints from real estate businessmen about him.

His wife, Aditi Munshi, a singer and former TMC legislator, was granted anticipatory bail but has also been questioned.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate are still investigating the case, but so far Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not commented on any of it.