Jharkhand crash victims had taken ₹8L loan for air ambulance

The family of a 41-year-old man, who was among seven people killed in an air ambulance crash in Jharkhand on Monday night, had taken a loan of ₹8 lakh to hire the air ambulance. The small hotel owner, Sanjay Kumar, had recently suffered severe burn injuries due to an electric short circuit at his hotel. Sanjay was initially treated at Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi, where he was admitted with 65% burn injuries.

Medical transfer Family took loan to hire air ambulance "The patient, Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Chandwa in Latehar district, was brought to the hospital with 65 percent burn injuries on February 16. He was being treated in the hospital," said Anant Sinha, CEO of Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi. However, due to his deteriorating condition and local treatment limitations, the family decided to shift him for advanced care. "They arranged an air ambulance on Monday. The patient left the hospital for Delhi around 4.30 pm," he added.

Family Family had even considered selling their property Sanjay's brother Ajay, who works with the Haryana government, said the family came from a low-income background. He told India Today that the family had even considered selling their property and land to fund Sanjay's treatment. The family eventually took out a loan and borrowed money from friends and well-wishers to cover the expense of private hospital care in Delhi, as well as the rent for the air ambulance.

Tragic accident Air ambulance lost contact before crash On the plane was also Sanjay's wife Archana and a relative named Dhruv. The air ambulance, a Beechcraft C90 aircraft operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Ranchi at 7:11pm IST. Shortly after takeoff, it requested a deviation due to bad weather. "At 19:34 IST, the aircraft lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi," the DGCA said. The crash site was located near Simaria in Chatra district's Bariatu Panchayat area.

