December 2025 was 1 of India's driest months in over a century
December 2025 saw record-breaking dryness across India, with rainfall at just 4.9mm—about 69% below normal, making it the fifth driest December since 1901.
Delhi had zero rain all month, while central India faced its lowest December rainfall in 124 years and dense fog lingered for weeks in several states.
Why does this matter?
According to the IMD, this extreme dryness happened because key weather systems like western disturbances and easterly winds were missing.
Looking ahead, northwest India—including Punjab and Haryana—can expect below-normal rain from January to March 2026.
Thankfully, strong irrigation and full reservoirs from last year should help soften the impact, but January is likely to be colder than usual for most regions.