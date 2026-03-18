Decoding egg freezing costs in India

Egg freezing has gotten a lot pricier in India, typically between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh per cycle. Prices depend on where you are and which clinic you choose.

What clinics in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad charge Bangalore clinics charge: a single cycle typically costs ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh in India, with annual storage fees commonly between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000.

In Chennai, a single cycle typically costs ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, with annual storage commonly between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000.

Hyderabad has similar costs, with a single cycle typically costing ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh and similar storage costs.

Additional costs to consider Beyond the upfront fee, expect yearly maintenance charges of ₹10,000 to ₹30,000.

If you use your frozen eggs for IVF later on, that's another ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for thawing and fertilization, and often more than one cycle is needed for success.

Most insurance plans don't cover this.