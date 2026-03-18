Decoding egg freezing costs in India
Egg freezing has gotten a lot pricier in India, typically between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹3 lakh per cycle.
Prices depend on where you are and which clinic you choose.
What clinics in Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad charge
Bangalore clinics charge: a single cycle typically costs ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh in India, with annual storage fees commonly between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000.
In Chennai, a single cycle typically costs ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh, with annual storage commonly between ₹10,000 and ₹30,000.
Hyderabad has similar costs, with a single cycle typically costing ₹1.5 lakh to ₹3 lakh and similar storage costs.
Additional costs to consider
Beyond the upfront fee, expect yearly maintenance charges of ₹10,000 to ₹30,000.
If you use your frozen eggs for IVF later on, that's another ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2.5 lakh for thawing and fertilization, and often more than one cycle is needed for success.
Most insurance plans don't cover this.
Why women are choosing egg freezing
Despite high costs, more women (especially those focused on careers) are choosing egg freezing to keep their options open for motherhood later on.
Still, the high costs can make this choice tough for many who'd like to try it.