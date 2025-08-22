Decoding Sudarshan Chakra Mission: India's quest for homegrown air defense
India's Sudarshan Chakra Mission, announced by PM Modi on Independence Day 2024, is all about building a homegrown air defense system by 2035.
Inspired by Lord Krishna's legendary discus, this mission aims to protect important places—think hospitals and railways—from aerial threats.
The mission's plan and its connection to IACCS
The plan will connect with India's current Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which already proved itself during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
By bringing together advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and powerful missiles like Pralay and BrahMos, the mission hopes to make India more self-reliant in defense.
It also taps into the Make in India movement, getting scientists, the military, and private companies working together for stronger security.