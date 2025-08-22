Decoding Sudarshan Chakra Mission: India's quest for homegrown air defense

The mission's plan and its connection to IACCS

The plan will connect with India's current Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), which already proved itself during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

By bringing together advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and powerful missiles like Pralay and BrahMos, the mission hopes to make India more self-reliant in defense.

It also taps into the Make in India movement, getting scientists, the military, and private companies working together for stronger security.