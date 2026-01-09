Next Article
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal to impact Tamil Nadu
India
A deep depression is active in the southwest Bay of Bengal, says the IMD. It's moving toward Sri Lanka's northern coast and could bring rough seas near Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka until January 10.
If you're near these coasts, expect choppy waters, and residents of certain Andhra Pradesh districts may see some rainy weather ahead.
Why bother?
This system isn't just about rain—Andhra Pradesh districts like Nellore, Tirupati, and Chittoor are set for showers on January 10-11.
Meanwhile, dense fog is causing major visibility issues across north and central India (think: less than 50 meters in places like Uttar Pradesh).
The cold wave is making things even tougher, with Aligarh hitting a chilly low of 3.4°C—so bundle up if you're out early!