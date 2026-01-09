Uttarakhand CM calls for CBI probe in Ankita Bhandari case

Why this matters

Ankita, just 19 and working at Vanantra Resort, was killed by the resort owner Pulkit Arya and two staff members—who are now serving life sentences.

But questions about a possible VIP connection haven't gone away, sparking demands for deeper investigation from both the public and opposition parties.

CM Dhami said his government will do "whatever it takes" to ensure justice for Ankita Bhandari, promising action as people across Uttarakhand continue to demand answers.