Delhi's winter power use breaks records
Delhi just hit a new winter electricity record—6,087MW on Friday morning.
That's the highest ever for this season, showing how much the city's energy needs are growing even when it's cold out.
For context, demand has jumped from 5,021MW in 2020-21 to 5,655MW last year.
How BSES is keeping up
To handle the surge, BSES is leaning into renewables—over half their supply now comes from solar, wind, hydro, and waste-to-energy.
They've also teamed up with states like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh to "bank" power for busy times and are using AI tools to predict demand more accurately.
As a BSES spokesperson put it, these steps are key for making sure everyone gets reliable electricity as Delhi keeps growing.