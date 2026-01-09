Delhi's winter power use breaks records

How BSES is keeping up

To handle the surge, BSES is leaning into renewables—over half their supply now comes from solar, wind, hydro, and waste-to-energy.

They've also teamed up with states like Himachal Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh to "bank" power for busy times and are using AI tools to predict demand more accurately.

As a BSES spokesperson put it, these steps are key for making sure everyone gets reliable electricity as Delhi keeps growing.