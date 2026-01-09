Cloud cover caused Kedarnath chopper crash, probe reveals

What investigators found and what's changing

Investigators said heavy cloud cover blocked the valley exit, leaving the pilot unable to see or navigate safely.

Other helicopters managed to avoid trouble by flying lower, but this one was maintaining a higher altitude as per standard operating procedures and lost contact after the pilot radioed, "cannot see anything, turning..."

With no local air traffic control or weather stations in place, pilots had to rely on CCTV feeds for updates.

After this and two earlier incidents, Uttarakhand is setting up new control rooms with real-time weather checks and better coordination between aviation teams—hoping to make future flights much safer.