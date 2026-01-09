Indian Navy veteran still stuck in Qatar, despite royal pardon
Commander Purnendu Tiwari, a retired Indian Navy officer, remains in a Qatari prison even though he was granted a royal pardon in early 2024—reportedly after PM Modi stepped in.
Seven other veterans returned home in February 2024, but new allegations have kept Tiwari from leaving.
His family says these charges are just an excuse to keep him there and are now asking for urgent help from the government.
Family calls out "unfair" charges, urges quick action
Tiwari is accused of financial wrongdoing at his former company, Dahra Global Technologies.
His family insists he's innocent and says the real authority was with the CEO, who they believe pinned the blame on Tiwari.
The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed his travel ban is linked to unresolved financial issues.
With other veterans already home, Tiwari's family wants immediate government intervention—calling his release a matter of justice and national pride.