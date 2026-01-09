Indian Navy veteran still stuck in Qatar, despite royal pardon India Jan 09, 2026

Commander Purnendu Tiwari, a retired Indian Navy officer, remains in a Qatari prison even though he was granted a royal pardon in early 2024—reportedly after PM Modi stepped in.

Seven other veterans returned home in February 2024, but new allegations have kept Tiwari from leaving.

His family says these charges are just an excuse to keep him there and are now asking for urgent help from the government.