Delhi government's 200-item menu: Official events just got a foodie upgrade
Delhi has just set a new standard for official gatherings with a massive 200+ item catering menu.
Rolled out by the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), this menu will cover everything from high teas to full buffets at government offices—including the Chief Minister's and Lieutenant Governor's Secretariats—until early 2028.
Expect some serious variety at those government tables.
What's on the table (and how much it costs)
The spread covers it all: think 33 salads and chaats, 28 soups, dozens of snacks (veg spring rolls, mutton seekh kabab, tandoori chicken), mains like shahi paneer and Goan fish curry, plus sweets such as gulab jamun.
Prices are set—light tea starts at ₹80 per person; buffet lunches go up to ₹1,265 if you want non-veg.
Caterers have to handle everything from cutlery to clean-up so service stays smooth across every event.